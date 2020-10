This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

David M. Washebek David M. Washebek Elected VP, National Electrical Contractors Association District IV Share Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email: dwashebek@lembergelectric.com

Website: https://www.lembergelectric.com/news/david-m.-washebek-elected-vice-president-of-neca-district-4

Phone: (262) 781-1500



(262) 781-1500 Lemberg President/CEO David M. Washebek is elected VP, National Electrical Contractors Association District IV (WI, MI, IL, IN, KY). He’ll provide leadership for NECA policies. Earlier this year he became Fellow of Academy of Electrical Contracting.