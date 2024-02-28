Brookfield-based CC&N, a 100% employee-owned ESOP company, has promoted Daniel Witkofski to president. Witkofski, who has a background in finance and accounting, has been with CC&N for two years as vice president of operations. Prior to CC&N, he spent nearly ten years at IEWC where he held various accounting and finance roles and finished his time there as director of global sourcing and materials management. Witkofski earned his Master of Business Administration and bachelor’s degree in finance and accounting from the University of Wisconsin – Parkside. He is also a licensed CPA and CFE (certified fraud inspector).