Daniel Sweeney has been appointed to vice president and relationship manager for the PNC community development banking team in Wisconsin. Based in Milwaukee, Sweeney will generate loans and investments to support community and economic development efforts in underserved areas in the state. Sweeney has more than 11 years of community and economic development experience, leading community investment, education and outreach programs. Most recently, he led community development for Wells Fargo in the region. He serves as a board member for LISC Milwaukee, Habitat for Humanity of Milwaukee and Historic Milwaukee, Inc.