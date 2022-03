This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

Daniel J. Bergen, Ph.D. named senior advisor to the president at MSOE

Website: https://www.msoe.edu

Phone: (414) 277-7102



(414) 277-7102 Dr. Daniel Bergen leads the development and implementation of strategic initiatives at MSOE. He ensures MSOE maintains a constant focus on innovation while continuing to build relationships with corporate, community and educational partners.