After 20 years of service to Robertson Ryan Gary Burton, Chief Operating Officer, is passing on the baton. Dan Lau, VP of Operations, has assumed the COO role. Gary will stay on as Exec. Vice President. In 2014 Dan joined RRA as the Insurance Placement Manger. He has always taken on new projects and roles and is eager to lead positive change and measurable growth in the agency. In January 2019 Dan was promoted to VP of Operations and in July 2021 was promoted again to COO. As part of agency succession planning, Dan will now lead the agency in continued growth as a Top 100 US Insurance Agency.