Dan Frazier

Wintrust Commercial Banking at Town Bank, N.A. welcomes new Senior Vice President

Email: dfrazier@wintrust.com
Website: https://www.townbank.us/
Phone: (920) 404-6791

Wintrust Commercial Banking at Town Bank, N.A. is proud to welcome Senior Vice President of Middle Market Lending Dan Frazier. Dan is a financial services executive with over 30 years of experience in management, business development, client relationship development, structuring, and credit underwriting for middle market companies throughout the state of Wisconsin. He has developed strong and trusted relationships with business owners and management to bring a wide range of resources, ideas and solutions to meet their growth and efficiency goals.

