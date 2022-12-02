The Horton Group, one of the largest privately-held insurance brokers in the United States, announced that Dan Burkwald has joined the company as an executive vice president of Horton’s Employee Benefits Solution division. Burkwald brings more than 40 years of experience to Horton and will be based in their Waukesha office. He is responsible for expanding Horton’s consulting capabilities beyond population health and creating opportunities in the talent acquisition and compensation consulting fields. He also helps recruit future sales/customer service team members and maintains strong relationships with vendors.