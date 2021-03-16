N2 Advantage Law, Ltd. | N2 Advantage, LLC announced the addition of Dain L. Anderson as a M&A Finance Analyst. Dain’s experience as a financial planning associate and investment banking financial analyst, expands the level of talent at N2 that will leverage the capabilities of the entire team. Dain specializes in financial modeling and analysis, financial planning, as well as accounting and will be an integral part of N2’s strength in M&A transactions.