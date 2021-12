This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

D. Rodney Hathaway Waukesha State Bank Wealth Management Hires Chief Investment Officer

Website: https://www.waukeshabank.com

Phone: (262) 544-7408



Waukesha State Bank has hired D. Rodney Hathaway as Chief Investment Officer. Rodney brings more than 25 years of experience and will be charged with overseeing the organization's investment portfolio.