Creighton joins West Bend Mutual Insurance board

WEST BEND, WI (March 10, 2022) – Kathleen M. Creighton has been elected to the board of directors of West Bend Mutual Insurance Company in West Bend. Creighton recently transitioned from the U.S. Navy after a 33-year career, including six years as a Rear Admiral. She was one of a few Information Warfare Community Flag Officers specializing in cybersecurity, information technology (IT) solutions, network operations, and C4ISR capabilities. Creighton has led large organizations with global footprints for the past six years. These include Director, Command, Control, and Communications and Computers at U.S. Indo Pacific Command, where she directed cyberspace operations and enabled assured communications for 375,000 U.S. forces in theater.

Creighton brings communications, cybersecurity, IT, and cloud strategy policy and governance expertise to West Bend’s board. “Kathleen’s exceptional leadership and prestigious career within the U.S. Navy will bring a truly unique perspective to our already talented board. We’re pleased Kathleen has joined this impressive group,” stated Kevin Steiner, West Bend president, and CEO.

Creighton is a graduate of the University of Notre Dame and was commissioned through the Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps program, where she graduated from the Naval Postgraduate School with a Master of Science in Information Technology Management.