Creative Business Interiors named MillerKnoll certified dealer

As of June 1st, Creative Business Interiors is officially a MillerKnoll certified dealer. The design build furnish firm now represents the two most iconic brands in commercial furniture design: Herman Miller and Knoll. This historic merger enables Creative Business Interiors to deliver highly curated interior solutions through their comprehensive services and expanded product line featuring all Knoll and Herman Miller brands.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll, one of the largest and most influential modern design companies in the world, is positioned to catalyze the transformation of the industry and redefine modern design.

Herman Miller and Knoll have deep legacies as commercial office furniture industry pioneers. Guided by a shared vision, common values, and a steadfast commitment to design, MillerKnoll innovates and designs the future for all the places where life happens while contributing to a more equitable and sustainable future for all.

The new company has increased reach and the ability to better serve customers across the contract furnishings sector, residential trade segment, and retail audience. In addition, MillerKnoll is well positioned to enhance engagement with architects and interior designers.

Creative Business Interiors’ Experts at Work

At Creative Business Interiors, our Experts at Work provide skilled services in interior design, interior construction, painting and finishing, commercial furnishings, and facility maintenance. Now, in partnership with MillerKnoll, Creative Business Interiors provides a deeper offering of brands, technology, and innovation to create meaningful growth opportunities for clients.

We take our name seriously by creating highly-functional, healthy work environments that are aesthetically pleasing, support client brands, and fulfill business drivers. We strive to become a long-term facility resource for clients by establishing enduring and trusting relationships. Learn more about our services and partnership with MillerKnoll at creativebusinessinteriors.com.