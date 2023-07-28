Creating a world-class gaming destination for Milwaukee

For more than three decades, Potawatomi Casino Hotel has served as a leader in Tribal gaming. With $190 million in new renovations, dining/entertainment venues, employment opportunities and the addition of sports betting, Potawatomi Casino Hotel will provide guests and visitors with even more options in the Menomonee Valley.

BizTimes: What new products or services do you plan to offer?

Dominic Ortiz: “Sports betting has taken off across the United States and is now a core amenity to gaming operations. It’s important that we stay on top of where the business is going. You have to be able to offer all these new avenues of gaming. Sports betting is engaging, it’s fun, it’s exciting and something that we certainly need to make sure that we get ahead of and offer just like we see our competition doing. What we are doing with our temporary sports betting options on the property is making sure we can take those bets and get people engaged and start to build up our business as we get ready for the future of our retail sportsbook.”

BizTimes: Where do you see your company in the next 5 years?

Ortiz: “It’s simple. We want to be a regional casino destination. To do that, we must be able to offer great food, great customer service and a facility that is at or above our competition. All casinos need to keep up. We need to refresh our properties and make sure we have the latest games and that we have a clean, well-organized, and thought-out facility that provides the best type of offerings to be a destination casino. We are the only casino to represent Milwaukee, so as we see competition around us, we want to make sure that our box is at that level. Guests can look forward to a great many changes in the next 5 years.”

BizTimes: How does your company foster innovation?

Ortiz: “We could sit around here and enjoy our property and just chug along and say the business is doing great, but there comes a point in time when you want to win a world championship. You’ve got to look at your organization end to end and pay homage to all your loyal guests. You just want to have a memorable experience that is truly something that draws regionally and complements what’s going on in the city. We want to be up there with the Fiserv Forums of the world and bring excitement at the same time. We, too, want to come along and bring the property to that level. We certainly love where we’ve been and where we’re going to continue to bring fun and exciting gaming.”

