Creating a culture of kindness and continuous improvement

Milwaukee Area Technical College is a public, two-year vocational-technical college

How does your organization prioritize and promote happiness and life satisfaction among employees?

Our talented and effective staff, faculty and administrators are dedicated to accomplishing a meaningful mission, work in a welcoming environment, earn fair and equitable compensation, and have access to programs that increase physical and mental health, happiness and life satisfaction.

Our mission is purposeful and impactful: to transform lives, industry and community and to help individuals advance to higher paying jobs and fulfill career dreams.

MATC offers a diverse environment where all employees feel a sense of belonging. We are one of the most diverse two-year institutions of higher education in the Midwest. Our team members treat each other with respect and kindness, interact openly and with empathy, and value different perspectives.

What strategies or benefits does your organization provide to ensure the financial and physical well-being of your employees?

We fairly and equitably compensate our team members with competitive salaries, paid time off, generous and comprehensive benefit plans, flexible work opportunities, tuition remission and reimbursement, and plentiful professional development opportunities.

We also know we’re not perfect: We strive to continuously improve our culture.

Our goal is to be an innovative organization of excellence with a people-focused culture. By participating in the Flourishing Pledge program, we can enhance our employee experience and become even better at transforming lives in our community.

(414) 297-6282

matc.edu

Industry: Higher Education

Employees: 1,500