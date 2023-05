This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

Attorney Craig Kubiak joins Amundsen Davis's Business Litigation Service Group in Appleton, Wisconsin. Craig has more than 30 years of experience in litigation on behalf of employers, health care professionals and physician groups.