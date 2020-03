This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

Courtney A. Hollander Attorney

(920) 233-0250 Courtney A. Hollander, a member of the Tax, Securities and Business and Corporate Law Sections at von Briesen & Roper, s.c. has received the Investment Adviser Certified Compliance Professional (IACCP) designation.