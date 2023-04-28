Corie (Spankowski) Foley

Corie Foley was promoted to Vice President at ARCO/Murray, a Top 10 U.S. Design-Builder. She currently leads ARCO’s local expansion efforts, including the opening of a new Milwaukee office. Corie is charged with business development, operational consistency, and overall design and construction strategy. She’s an active member of CARW and frequent speaker on elevating and recruiting more women into construction and engineering. She runs ARCO’s Women in Construction event platform nationally and is a native of Menomonee Falls. Corie has a Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from University of Wisconsin-Madison.