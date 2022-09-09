Congratulations to Thrive Foods for Expanding into New Facility in Oak Creek, WI

Oak Creek, Wis. – Frontline Real Estate would like to congratulate Thrive Foods on their lease of the brand new, 341,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art facility. The manufacturing facility on S. 13th Street in Oak Creek offers the space needed to meet the growing needs of Thrive’s high-quality pet treats and probiotics. This new warehouse includes 40 loading docks, LED lighting throughout, 50 trailer parking stalls, and an unbeatable location; sitting a half mile to Highway 100 and the I-94 interchange, and only six miles to Milwaukee International Airport.

Thrive Foods is a leading manufacturer of freeze-dried products, including fruits and vegetables, proteins, pet treats, probiotics, enzymes, and prepared meals. Thrive Foods moving into this warehouse is an opportunity that Frontline Real Estate is proud to offer, expecting to employ 250+ in the Greater Milwaukee area.

John Schlueter, President of Frontline Commercial Real Estate, LLC says, “We’re absolutely thrilled to have our building in Oak Creek, WI become the new home to Thrive Foods. We’ve been operating in the development, research, and leasing of properties throughout Wisconsin. Frontline Commercial Real Estate is honored to partner with Thrive Foods on this Class A Industrial Development. We are grateful to Stephen Provancher and Newmark for making this transaction possible. We’re looking forward to representing new buildings and continuing to grow the area.” Click on the following link to learn more.

https://frontlinecre.com/

Frontline Commercial Real Estate is founded on the premise to create economic opportunity and inspire American innovation. We have a variety of solutions including leasing from our current extensive inventory, researching prospective properties, acquiring them, and developing to suit the needs of the client.