CNC Solutions, LLC Milestone Achievement: 20 years of providing solutions for your manufacturing needs. Johnson Creek, Wisconsin • September 2, 2020

September 2, 2020, marks the 20th anniversary for CNC Solutions LLC, an advanced robotic automation engineering firm located in Johnson Creek, WI, that has grown to nearly 30 employees since its inception.

With its expert staff, CNC Solutions has the full capabilities to design, build, and implement a fully integrated turn-key robotic system for practically any manufacturing application.

Starting in the year 2000, company owner Ronald Roehl kept his candle burning on both it ends for the first decade or so traveling to customers and installing aftermarket products and accessories for CNC Machines, hence the name CNC Solutions.

During this period, he began noticing the use of robotics on CNC machines and manufacturing equipment. In the early 2010s, he built a team capable of providing his customers with robotic automation, and the rest has been history with nearly 100 robotic arms installed since then.

Company CEO, Ronald Roehl remarked: “We have achieved this growth through the hard work and dedication of our employees and our culture of customer service that exists throughout the entire organization. We have dedicated ourselves to 20 years of manufacturing solutions, product innovation, and providing our customers with the highest quality robotic automation and custom equipment.

This September, we are inviting all our customers, vendors, employees, and employee’s families to our open house celebration. It will consist of robotic demonstrations, automation seminars, and a panel discussion throughout the day, along with craft beer from the Hubbleton Brewing Company, tacos from the El Grito taqueria taco truck, and live music from The Ryan McGrath Band out of Madison, WI to wrap up the evening.

CNC Solutions projects are ever-changing and always keeping up with the current innovative trends of the automation industry, providing the best in class components, software, and hardware to all of its customers.