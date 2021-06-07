This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

Clare M. Urbanski

Clare M. Urbanski Joins Andrus Intellectual Property Law as a Patent Engineer

Email: clareu@andruslaw.com
Website: http://andruslaw.com/attorneys/clare-m-urbanski-patent-engineer
Phone: (414) 271-7590

Clare M. Urbanski has joined Andrus Intellectual Property Law as a patent engineer. Clare assists the attorneys in the preparation and prosecution of patent applications, and in conducting prior art searches in support of opinions regarding patentability, non-infringement, and freedom to operate. Clare received a Bachelor of Science in both Physics and Philosophy from Marquette University, graduating magna cum laude within the Honors College.

