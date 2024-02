This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

Exciting news! CJ Richards has been promoted to Technical Architectural Lead at Briohn Design Group. With expertise in construction documents, BIM, and Revit, CJ will drive technical initiatives, ensuring great work in architectural design.

Email: crichards@briohn.com
Website: https://briohn.com/
Phone: (262) 222-8362