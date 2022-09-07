City of Racine, F Street shelve plans for community center rehab

High construction costs, interest rates cited as reasons for pausing talks

By
Cara Spoto
-
A street view of the Lakeview Community Center at Lakeview Park taken sometime before a fire damaged the building in 2019. (Photo courtesy of Google Street View)
A year after entering an into a one-year agreement with F Street Group and Rinka+ to explore the potential redevelopment of a fire-damaged community center along the shores of Lake Michigan, Racine city officials announced…

Cara Spoto
Cara covers commercial and residential real estate. She has an extensive background in local government reporting and hopes to use her experience writing about both urban and rural redevelopment to better inform readers. Cara lives in Waukesha with her husband, a teenager, a toddler, a dog named Neutron, a bird named Potter, and a lizard named Peyoye. She loves music, food, and comedy, but not necessarily in that order.

