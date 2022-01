This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

Christopher Zwygart promoted at West Bend Mutual Insurance

Website: https://www.thesilverlining.com

Phone: (262) 334-5571



(262) 334-5571 Christopher Zwygart has been promoted to senior vice president – chief legal officer. With West Bend for 26 years, Zwygart has served in a variety of roles, including VP of Finance, VP of Legal and Corporate Compliance, and chief risk officer.