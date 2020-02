This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

Christopher M. Hayden Attorney Christopher Hayden Joins the Law Firm of Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown, LLP

Website: https://www.grgblaw.com/attorney-profiles/christopher-m-hayden

Phone: (414) 271-1440



(414) 271-1440 The Milwaukee, Wisconsin based trial and litigation law firm of Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown LLP (GRGB) is pleased to announce the addition of Attorney Christopher M. Hayden to the firm’s Civil Litigation and Real Estate team.