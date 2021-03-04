Wisconsin Bank & Trust is pleased to announce that Christine (Fredrickson) Brumfield has joined the organization as Senior Vice President, Private Banker.

With over 20 years of private banking and wealth management experience, she is a highly accomplished banker who specializes in providing private banking services to high-net-worth individuals, families and organizations. Most recently, Chris served as Regional Bank Manager at US Bank for the past 13 years.

She earned her Bachelor of Business Administration from Cardinal Stritch University and named to The Milwaukee Business Journal’s 40 Under 40.