This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

Christina M. Lucchesi Christina M. Lucchesi joins von Briesen & Roper, s.c. Share Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email: clucchesi@vonbriesen.com

Website: http://vonbriesen.com

Phone: (414) 276-1122



(414) 276-1122 Attorney Christina M. Lucchesi represents government entities, non-profit and for-profit corporations in taxable and tax-exempt bond issuances to finance and refinance schools, hospitals, manufacturing facilities, senior living and affordable housing.