Chris Zirbes Promoted at Cornerstone Community Bank

Website: https://cornerstonecommunity.bank/

Phone: (262) 437-7230



(262) 437-7230 Cornerstone Community Bank promoted Chris Zirbes to SVP – Commercial Lender. With over 25 years of commercial lending experience, he joined Cornerstone in 2015. Zirbes will transition into this new role as Cornerstone merges with Horicon Bank.