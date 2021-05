This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

Chris Jann Kahler Slater Hires Chris Jann as National Business Development Director

Website: https://www.kahlerslater.com/

Phone: (414) 272-2000



(414) 272-2000 Kahler Slater hired Chris Jann as National Business Development Director supporting the Higher Education market. In his role, Jann will develop client relationships, guide strategic pursuits, and advance our growth within higher education.