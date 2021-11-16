This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

Chris Habjan

Wintrust Commercial Banking at Town Bank, N.A. hires new vice president

Email: chabjan@wintrust.com
Website: https://www.townbank.us/
Phone: (414) 255-1009

Wintrust Commercial Banking at Town Bank, N.A. is pleased to welcome Chris Habjan as vice president, commercial banking. With more than 10 years of experience, Habjan will focus on relationship management and business development on middle market companies throughout Wisconsin. “Chris comes highly recommended and has demonstrated an ability to build strong relationships with clients and prospective clients,” said Town Bank, N.A. president and CEO Jay Mack. “We look forward to utilizing his client management experience in Wisconsin.” Chris received his MBA at Northern Illinois University as well as his B.S. in Finance.

