Chris Evers has joined Operose Advisors as Director. Chris provides advice to clients with respect to planning, execution, and feedback of investment programs. In addition, he assists clients with investment policy development, asset class assessment, investment management and ongoing client support and service. He also performs trading on behalf of client accounts.

Prior to joining Operose Advisors, Chris was an Associate Financial Advisor at Landaas & Company in Milwaukee, WI. Chris holds a B.S. in Business Administration, specializing in Finance and Economics from Marquette University.