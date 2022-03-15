This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

Chris Carr, P.E. has been named Vice President of The Sigma Group Inc. Carr has 18 years of experience in the consulting engineering field, specializing in site development and utilities design. He has a Civil and Environmental Engineering degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and has been with the firm for 9 years, serving as the Civil Engineering Group Leader.

