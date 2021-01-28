Perlick is pleased to announce Chris Baichoo joined Perlick, as our new Chief Sales Officer. Chris brings expertise from prior management, sales and engineering roles, including his recent role at Federal Industries, a leader in refrigerated merchandise. As CSO, Chris oversees both commercial and residential sales groups, as we work to bring both of our sales avenues together to function as a more cohesive central sales force. Based in Milwaukee, WI, for over 100 years, Perlick designs, engineers and manufactures luxury refrigeration equipment and systems for both homes and the bar, restaurant and beverage industries.