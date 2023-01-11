This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

Chris Baichoo

WMEP Manufacturing Solutions announces Chris Baichoo as new Executive Director/CEO

Email: baichoo@wmep.org
Website: https://www.wmep.org
Phone: (608) 628-0504

   

WMEP Manufacturing Solutions (WMEP) announced it has selected Chris Baichoo as its new CEO and executive director.

Baichoo brings extensive manufacturing experience and a strong history of driving increased sales, improving operational efficiencies and addressing employee and supply chain challenges. He previously served in leadership roles at Datec Coatings, Perlick Corp., and Federal Industries.

“We were looking for someone who was passionate about helping Wisconsin manufacturers and we’ve found that with Chris,” said Todd Zakreski, chair of the WMEP board of directors and president of HUSCO Automotive.

