Chief cheerleader and people motivator

Non-profit supporting Ovation Communities; a Jewish senior living campus

What steps does your organization take to help employees find meaning and purpose in their work?

We have numerous employee awards with monetary prizes to recognize staff who excel in customer service. We celebrate these employees with all-staff luncheons and dessert receptions.

In what ways does your company encourage and facilitate the formation of close social relationships among employees?

Our employees are our family. We have an annual employee picnic where all employees and their immediate family members are invited as our guests. Our organization treats employees to company swag so that everyone feels like they are part of a team and we also regularly host various on-site staff gatherings where food and fun are had by all those in attendance.

What role does leadership play in promoting & upholding the 6 pillars of well-being in your organization?

Our leadership is dedicated to the health and well being of our staff. We regularly facilitate initiatives aimed to give employees meaning, as well as personal and professional co-existences. We provide in-services, employee benefits and regularly promote health and wellness, and and awards for the great care of our residents.

Jewish Home and Care Center Foundation

(414) 721-9260

ovation.org

Industry: Non-profit

Employees: 300