This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

Chad Winters, J.D. Marsh & McLennan Agency Hires Chad Winters, J.D. as VP, Employee Health & Benefits Share Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email: Chad.Winters@marshmma.com

Website: https://www.marshmma.com/

Phone: (262) 797-6282



(262) 797-6282 Marsh & McLennan Agency is pleased to welcome Chad Winters, J.D. as Vice President, Employee Health & Benefits. Chad is responsible for business development, relationship management and delivering strategic solutions to clients.