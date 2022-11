This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

Chad Bathke Doral Corporation hires Chad Bathke as COO Share Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email: chad.bathke@doralcorp.net

Website: http://www.doralcorp.net

Phone: (414) 489-7000



(414) 489-7000 Doral Corporation welcomes Chad Bathke as Chief Operating Officer. Bathke was previously an Owner/Chief Operating Officer for VJS Construction with over 30 years of construction experience.