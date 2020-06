This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

Carly Kroll Carly Kroll Joins New Resources Consulting as Director of Education Share Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email: ckroll@newresources.com

Website: https://newresources.com/

Phone: (913) 233-6771



(913) 233-6771 Carly will drive the creation and delivery of education initiatives for NRC clients, support local and national technical communities, and facilitate communication of industry and technology best practices through events, blogs, articles, and media.