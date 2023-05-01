Capitalize on an opportunity; build a long-term partnership

The construction industry is built on relationships. General contractors must build a foundation of trust with clients, architects and sub-contractors. When considering the key elements to building successful project partnerships across the industry, each opportunity starts with a chance and grows a level of trust through communication and follow through. Honesty and integrity throughout a collaborative process supports successful projects and leads to the long-term relationships valued within the industry.

A chance

Almost every successful industry relationship starts with a chance. Whether it is an architect, general contractor, or sub-contractor, it is about connecting with the right contact who can open a door for an opportunity. A personal connection, the right price or the right timing, a previous relationship gone wrong or new leadership looking for new partners may provide this chance. Then, teams need to rise to the occasion and make the most of the opportunity.

Building trust

Building trust with clients and other project partners relies on communication and follow through. It is about the performance of every team member and how they succeed and fail together. Build trust by:

overcommunicating – keep everyone informed.

being open and honest.

taking a team approach – don’t point fingers.

owning mistakes and making them right.

In the end, it is about every person who touches a project having the same care and compassion to see the vision and go after it.

Project success & long-term relationships

For Campbell Construction, a 16-year relationship with NAI Greywolf started with a chance. A personal connection and bid opportunity opened the door. A collaborative team approach, constant communication and consistent performance have delivered successful project outcomes and maintained this valued partnership over the years.

“When I am looking for project partners, cost is a consideration, but I also look at who has done their homework and is taking the nuances of a building into consideration, so they will stand behind their pricing,” says Marilyn Herzberg, president of NAI Greywolf. “I am looking for a team that can understand my perspective as well as handle unusual requests or unforeseen complications. Honesty, integrity and communication are important to me.”

Visit campbellconstructionbbg.com to learn more about Campbell Construction’s portfolio of work.

campbell construction

(262) 436-4760

campbellconstructionbbg.com