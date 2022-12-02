This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

Bryan Lisowski

Bryan Lisowski Joins Wisconsin Bank & Trust

Email: BLisowski@wisconsinbankandtrust.com
Website: https://wisconsinbankandtrust.com
Phone: (414) 293-8237

 

Bryan Lisowski has joined Wisconsin Bank & Trust’s rapidly expanding Milwaukee team, as Senior Vice President, Commercial Banker. Bryan comes to the bank with over 16 years of experience in all facets of middle-market commercial banking. He has diverse industry experience, working with contractors, manufacturers, and distributors through high growth and ownership transitions. Bryan is a graduate of University of Wisconsin – Whitewater with a degree in Finance, as well as a graduate of the Pacific Coast Banking School at the University of Washington. WBT is a Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender.

