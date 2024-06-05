Logout
Bryan Lisowski

First American Bank Welcomes Bryan Lisowski

First American Bank is pleased to announce the hiring of Bryan Lisowski, Senior Vice President- Commercial Banking. Based out of the downtown Milwaukee Office, he brings over 18 years of middle market commercial banking experience providing advisory to privately held companies including ownership transition/acquisition, working capital or fixed asset financing and treasury management. Bryan is currently an active member of ACG, MBBI, CFMA and has completed the United Way Project LEAD program for nonprofit board leadership.

Email:
blisowski@firstambank.com
Website:
http://www.firstambank.com
Phone:
(602) 349-1095

