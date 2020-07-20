Crescendo Wealth Management announces the promotion of Brooke Napiwocki CFP®, MBA to Director of Financial Planning. In this role, she leads a strong financial planning-focused team and enhances the planning process and client experience while retaining her role as a Certified Financial Planner™ Professional partnering with mid-career, professional women and couples.

Brooke is a graduate of St. Norbert College with a BBA in Business Administration and Economics and a MBA from Marquette University. She was recently recognized by the Grafton Chamber of Commerce with the 2019 Outstanding Young Professional Award.