Brooke Napiwocki, CFP®, MBA

Brooke Napiwocki Promoted to Dir. of Financial Planning at Crescendo Wealth Mgmt.

Email: bnapiwocki@crescendowm.com
Website: https://www.crescendowm.com/team/brooke-napiwocki
Phone: (262) 685-3375

 

Crescendo Wealth Management announces the promotion of Brooke Napiwocki CFP®, MBA to Director of Financial Planning. In this role, she leads a strong financial planning-focused team and enhances the planning process and client experience while retaining her role as a Certified Financial Planner™ Professional partnering with mid-career, professional women and couples.

Brooke is a graduate of St. Norbert College with a BBA in Business Administration and Economics and a MBA from Marquette University. She was recently recognized by the Grafton Chamber of Commerce with the 2019 Outstanding Young Professional Award.

