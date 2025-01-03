Login
Subscribe
Login
Subscribe

This content is part of BizConnect. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

Brian Thiel

Brian Thiel Promoted to Principal at SVA Certified Public Accountants

SVA Certified Public Accountants is proud to announce that Brian Thiel has been promoted to Principal.

In his role, Brian provides clients with technical expertise in valuations, litigation support, financial reporting, and individual and corporate taxation. He provides litigation support in divorce and shareholder disputes. He also assists business owners in succession planning, exit planning, value analysis and improvement, and the purchase and/or sale of their company. He works with clients on creating business value through identification of the value drivers and how to improve them.

Email:
thielb@sva.com
Website:
https://SVAaccountants.com
Phone:
262-923-5213

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.