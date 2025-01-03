SVA Certified Public Accountants is proud to announce that Brian Thiel has been promoted to Principal.

In his role, Brian provides clients with technical expertise in valuations, litigation support, financial reporting, and individual and corporate taxation. He provides litigation support in divorce and shareholder disputes. He also assists business owners in succession planning, exit planning, value analysis and improvement, and the purchase and/or sale of their company. He works with clients on creating business value through identification of the value drivers and how to improve them.