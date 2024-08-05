Subscribe
Login
Login
Subscribe

This content is part of BizConnect. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

Brian Neuman

Brian Neuman named Chief Operating Officer of Westbury Bank

Westbury Bank is pleased to announce that Brian Neuman (42) has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer. Brian joined the Executive Team this year as SVP–Finance & Operations Manager. As COO, Brian is responsible for planning, organizing and controlling day-to-day operational activities of the Bank. He will collaborate on key sales and marketing initiatives with a specific focus on growth. He earned a BA degree from UW-Madison and an MBA from UW-Milwaukee. Brian is a lifelong resident of Hartland and is Treasurer of the Lake Country Swim Team, a member of the National W Club and coach of youth soccer and baseball.

Email:
brian.neuman@westburybankwi.com
Website:
https://www.westburybankwi.com
Phone:
(800) 679-8287

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.