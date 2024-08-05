Westbury Bank is pleased to announce that Brian Neuman (42) has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer. Brian joined the Executive Team this year as SVP–Finance & Operations Manager. As COO, Brian is responsible for planning, organizing and controlling day-to-day operational activities of the Bank. He will collaborate on key sales and marketing initiatives with a specific focus on growth. He earned a BA degree from UW-Madison and an MBA from UW-Milwaukee. Brian is a lifelong resident of Hartland and is Treasurer of the Lake Country Swim Team, a member of the National W Club and coach of youth soccer and baseball.