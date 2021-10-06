First Federal Bank is proud to announce that Brian McManus, most recently SVP of Lending, has been promoted to Chief Banking Officer. In his role as Chief Banking Officer and part of the Bank’s executive leadership team, Brian is responsible for the management, leadership, and growth of the Bank’s commercial lending, consumer banking, and residential lending divisions as well as the credit administration and deposit operations teams. Brian serves as Trustee-Treasurer for Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish, a member of the Community Development Authority for the City of St. Francis, and as a youth soccer coach.