Everbrite, LLC, one of the sign industry’s largest providers of indoor and outdoor signage solutions to Fortune 1000 companies, is proud to announce the promotion of Brian Kuhnau to company President.

Mr. Kuhnau most recently held the position of Vice President – Outdoor Operations at Everbrite. Before joining the company, Mr. Kuhnau served in a variety of executive leadership positions with other manufacturing companies in the Milwaukee area.

“I’m excited to lead our outstanding Everbrite Team and to work more closely with our exceptional customers and valued supply partners.”, stated Mr. Kuhnau.