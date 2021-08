This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

Brian Jakel Payroll Complete Expands Team Share Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email: bjakel@waukeshabank.com

Website: http://www.payrollcompletewaukesha.com

Phone: (262) 953-5719



(262) 953-5719 Payroll Complete, a division of Waukesha State Bank, is proud to announce the addition of Brian Jakel as payroll services enterprise account manager. In this role, Brian will work with prospective clients to create and build business relationships.