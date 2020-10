This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

(262) 654-6006 Brett Bevers has been promoted to Centrisys/CNP’s Regional Sales Manager. Previously an applications engineer, Brett will now focus on collaboration between engineering and customer teams, installation pilot testing, and prospect engagement.