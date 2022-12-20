Website: https://www.townbank.us/
Phone: (414) 255-1038
Wintrust Commercial Banking at Town Bank, N.A. is proud to welcome Division Manager Brent Hamm to their team. Brent brings over 20 years of experience serving middle market clients in a wide range of industries throughout Wisconsin, including roles in credit underwriting and portfolio management, capital markets loan syndications, client relationship management and new business development. Brent is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Finance and will be responsible for helping grow the Wintrust Commercial Banking presence throughout Wisconsin.