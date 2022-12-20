Wintrust Commercial Banking at Town Bank, N.A. is proud to welcome Division Manager Brent Hamm to their team. Brent brings over 20 years of experience serving middle market clients in a wide range of industries throughout Wisconsin, including roles in credit underwriting and portfolio management, capital markets loan syndications, client relationship management and new business development. Brent is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Finance and will be responsible for helping grow the Wintrust Commercial Banking presence throughout Wisconsin.