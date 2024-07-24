Brandon Quinn Named CEO of Lee Mechanical Amid Leadership Transitions and Record Growth

Lee Mechanical proudly announces the appointment of Brandon Quinn as the new President and CEO, marking a significant leadership transition during a period of remarkable growth for the company. Since becoming owners in 2018, Quinn and Frank Ruffolo have driven the company’s exponential growth from $32 million to a projected $132 million in 2024. This period of growth has been fueled by a commitment to innovation and a strategic vision shaped by the company’s leadership team.

Bob Lee Jr., who joined the family company in 1977 and has served as CEO since 1995, is transitioning to the role of Chairman. Bob’s journey from a plumber’s apprentice to a Master Plumber and state-licensed designer of plumbing systems underscores his dedication and hard work, which have earned him recognition and awards within the community. Reflecting on this transition, Bob stated, “It’s time for me to pass the torch and focus on mentoring our upcoming leaders. Brandon Quinn has proven his capability to grow the company into the future, and I have full confidence in his vision.”

Brandon Quinn, appointed Chief Operating Officer at Lee Mechanical in 2019, has played a pivotal role in the company’s success since joining in 2008 following his completion of both plumbing and steamfitter apprenticeships. Quinn’s dedication to professional growth is evident through his pursuit of ongoing education, including participation in the Advanced Leadership Institute organized by the MCAA. This commitment underscores Quinn’s proactive approach to leadership and continuous improvement within Lee Mechanical.

Under Quinn’s stewardship, Lee Mechanical has thrived, marked by the strategic integration of technology and innovation. His leadership was pivotal in the decision to consolidate the company’s headquarters in Franklin, aimed at fostering a cohesive organizational strategy. This new facility is poised to accommodate both the recent growth and the future needs of Lee Mechanical, setting a solid foundation for continued success.

Kenneth Ahler, previously Vice President of Construction, has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer. Ahler, who joined Lee Mechanical in 2019, brings valuable experience from the industry since 2002 and holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. His credentials include being a Licensed Professional Engineer and holding a Wisconsin HVAC Qualifier License as well as an Automatic Fire Sprinkler Contractor License. In his new role, Ahler will oversee daily operations, implement business strategies, manage resources and budgets, improve operational efficiencies, and ensure alignment with company goals.

Additionally, Joe Hofman has been promoted to Vice President of Construction from his previous role as Vice President of Preconstruction. Hofman, who joined Lee Mechanical in 2023, holds a Bachelor of Science in Construction Management from the Milwaukee School of Engineering and has pursued Project Management Studies at the University of Texas at Austin. His extensive background in AutoCAD, HVAC, Plumbing, Value Engineering, Scheduling, Procurement, Cost Management, and BIM will be pivotal as he directs the sales and project management activities in his new role.

About Lee Mechanical

Lee Mechanical is a leading provider of Mechanical, Electrical, Plumbing, and Fire Protection (MEPF) solutions, serving commercial and industrial clients across the Midwest. Founded on a commitment to innovation, quality, and service excellence, Lee Mechanical continues to set the standard in the industry with a comprehensive suite of services tailored to meet the needs of modern construction and facility maintenance.