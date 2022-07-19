Vivent Health is pleased to announce the addition of Brandon J. Hill, Ph.D., as its new executive vice president and chief operating officer, effective July 18.

“The fight against AIDS requires strong, experienced and compassionate leaders,” Vivent Health President and Chief Executive Officer Mike Gifford said in a prepared statement. “Brandon Hill is just that. His commitment to the communities we serve, who far too often are pushed to the edges of society, is relentless. He thrives as a business executive who is equally an unyielding advocate for health equity and racial and social justice.”