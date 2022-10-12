The public accounting and business advisory firm, Vrakas CPAs + Advisors., is pleased to announce the addition of Bradley E. Kussow as shareholder.

Brad Kussow joined its Brookfield office in October with 25 years of public accounting, private industry, corporate finance, and consulting experience.

At Vrakas, Brad will manage audit engagements and provide specialized audit, review, and consulting services in the construction, manufacturing & distribution, professional services, and real estate industries.