This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

Bradley E. Kussow

Bradley E. Kussow Joins Vrakas CPAs + Advisors

Email: bkussow@vrakascpas.com
Website: https://vrakascpas.com/
Phone: (262) 798-7671

   

The public accounting and business advisory firm, Vrakas CPAs + Advisors., is pleased to announce the addition of Bradley E. Kussow as shareholder.

Brad Kussow joined its Brookfield office in October with 25 years of public accounting, private industry, corporate finance, and consulting experience.

At Vrakas, Brad will manage audit engagements and provide specialized audit, review, and consulting services in the construction, manufacturing & distribution, professional services, and real estate industries.

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin